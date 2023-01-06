Palm Coast man faces upgraded murder charge in death of girlfriend

Police Lights

A Palm Coast man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head in March of 2021 now faces a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Brenan Hill, 33, was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of his girlfriend, Savannah La-Rynn Gonzalez, 24, of Palm Coast. Gonzalez was shot March 26, 2021 and died Nov. 9, 2022.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s cause of death as complications of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Unfortunately, the victim never recovered from her injuries,” according to a statement from Sheriff Rick Staly in the release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family whose lives were permanently altered nearly two years ago."

Staly said it was his hope that Hill spends a "long time in prison for his actions that day" noting that he tried to cover up the crime before getting medical help.

On March 26, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office got a 9-1-1 call from Hill who was screaming and saying he was driving to Advent Health Palm Coast because his girlfriend had been shot in the head, a release stated.

Hill initially said that his girlfriend was shot in an alleyway by the Microtel hotel by a man who had walked up to his car asking to buy “weed,” the release stated. Hill arrived at Advent Health Palm Coast at 9:50 a.m.

Hill later told deputies a different story: that he and his girlfriend had driven to the Graham Swamp West Trailhead parking lot and were attempting to book a hotel room when a man approached the car and shot his girlfriend, the release stated.

When a deputy asked him if he had a gun in the car, Hill said the man had robbed him of his gun, a charging affidavit stated.

Detectives later learned that Hill had been in the area of 1499 Palm Coast Parkway SW and video footage showed him walking into some bushes before driving away. Detectives checked the bushes and found a Browning .380-caliber pistol wrapped in a white towel. Detectives sent the items to be examined and found Hill’s DNA on the towel and the gun.

Hill later told detectives that he and his girlfriend had been arguing and he had planned to sell the gun to someone. He said he pulled the gun out of his waistband and hit the “decocker” and the gun went off.

Deputies found that Hill had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a domestic violence charge from Pennsylvania and he was taken into custody. He was also arrested on additional charges for possession of hashish, marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

