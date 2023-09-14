Palm Coast man gets 35 years prison in case where accomplice shot, killed in home invasion

A Flagler County man sentenced to prison 10 years in January for rape was sentenced Thursday to another 35 years for a home invasion where one of his accomplices was shot and killed in a drug deal gone bad.

Kwentel Moultrie, 24, will serve the 35 years after he does the 10 years for rape, said Flagler County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ava Hanner.

Moultrie pleaded no contest on Thursday to second-degree felony murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed, Hanner said. The burglary with a firearm carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years. Moultrie received credit for time served of 567 days, Hanner said.

Flagler County sheriff's investigators said that on Dec. 29, 2021, Moultrie, and two others, Taylor Manjarres, 21, and Zaire Roberts, 23, made plans to buy drugs from a dealer with the intention of robbing him.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, Manjarres met with the dealer at a Regent Lane home in Palm Coast. Moultrie and Roberts were hiding outside the home while Manjarres distracted the resident, investigators said.

Moultrie and Roberts entered the home and the armed drug dealer confronted them and a shootout ensued. Roberts shot the drug dealer twice and the drug-dealing homeowner returned fire in self-defense killing Roberts, investigators said.

Roberts died at the scene of the shooting.

The drug dealer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was uncooperative with sheriff's investigators, officials said.

However, Flagler County sheriff's investigators, assisted by investigators from the State Attorney's Office and St. Johns County, determined that Moultrie, Manjarres, and Roberts were all involved in planning the drug buy but instead tried to rip off the dealer, investigators said.

Moultrie has an extensive criminal history including six felony and four misdemeanor arrests. Previous arrests include sexual battery, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft and drug offenses.

In May Manjarres pled guilty to being a principal to second-degree felony murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm. She has not yet been sentenced and remains in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Hanner said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man sentenced to 35 years prison for murder