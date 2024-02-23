Palm Coast man gets 7 years in prison for stalking, soliciting teenage girl for sex

A Palm Coast man who stalked and solicited sex from a teenage girl was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday morning by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

Jerome Malerba, 47, was also ordered to serve two years of sex offender probation and will be registered as a sex offender, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Malerba was found guilty in December of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual activity using computer services or devices, aggravated stalking of a victim under 16 years of age and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Jerome Malerba

Malerba befriended the teenage girl in 2020 and then harassed her for a year and a half even after being told to stop contacting her, according to prosecutors.

Malerba sent the teenage girl multiple sexually inappropriate text messages, emails and voicemails. Malerba also sent her text messages in the summer of 2022 trying to solicit sex acts from her.

He also followed the girl and her family members more than once. A charging affidavit states that Malerba threatened to hurt the girl multiple times if she did not respond.

The teen girl left her home to stay at a residence out of the area to avoid Malerba, the document stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man who stalked, solicited teen girl for sex headed to prison