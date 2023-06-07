Palm Coast man jailed after road rage incident involves a handgun

I-95 and State Road 16, Those are just a few busy and popular roadways in Florida that can get backed up causing some frustration.

Action News Jax is introducing you to a driver who got too frustrated while driving on State Road 100.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Imagine driving down your typical route and then someone comes up beside your car and tries to run you off the road. Then that person points a gun in your face – well according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that’s what happened to one man earlier this week.

Officials say 50-year-old Palm Coast resident, Bryant Stanley has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Face away from me, hands up, walk backwards,” said a FCSO.

Video from the agency’s YouTube page shows Bryant being pulled over and arrested on Palm Coast Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This after officials spoke with an unnamed witness and the victim who told officers that on Monday Bryant pointed a black handgun at him through his passenger window on State Road 100 after nearly running him off the road.

“Come to me, hands behind your back,” said FCSO.

Officials tell Action News Jax that Bryant has since been taken to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with a bond of $50,000.

In a statement Flager Sheriff Rick Staly said quote, “road rage will only lead you to jail, especially if there’s a gun involved.”

Sheriff Staly hopes Bryant will take the agency’s anger management course either in jail or be required to do so in.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.