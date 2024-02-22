Palm Coast man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup truck on State Road 100

A 35-year-old Palm Coast man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed with a pickup truck in western Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 35-year-old was traveling east on on his motorcycle on State Road 100, the FHP stated. A 22-year-old Palm Coast man was driving a pickup west on State Road 100.

The 22-year-old tried to turn left onto County Road 305 when his pickup collided with the eastbound motorcycle, the FHP stated.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Flagler County Fire Rescue.

Neither the driver of the pickup nor a 23-year-old male passenger in the pickup were injured, the FHP stated. Both were wearing seat belts, the FHP stated.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FHP: Palm Coast man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup truck