Palm Coast man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes in Flagler County

Peter Strickland

A Palm Coast man received a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to more than two dozen charges, most of which involve sex crimes against minors.

Peter Strickland, 32, also must register as a sex offender and will serve 15 years of sex offender probation following his time in prison, according to the plea form he signed Wednesday.

Court records show Strickland, who worked for Palm Coast Utilities, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Four counts of lewd/lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

16 counts of possession/promotion of child pornography.

Five counts of sexual activity involving animals.

Strickland has been in custody in Flagler County Detention Facility since July 28, 2022, records show. His bail increased to $535,000 as additional charges were added during his incarceration.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office last July received "a delayed sex offense complaint involving multiple juveniles who reside at a group home in Palm Coast," according to a news release. "During the initial investigation, evidence was uncovered indicating this case involved human trafficking."

During the investigation, deputies found Strickland solicited sex acts from minors in exchange for items of value and recorded the encounters.

"I'm thankful that our detectives and the State Attorney's Office could bring this case to a close, especially during Human Trafficking Awareness Month," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release Friday.

