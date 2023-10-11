Palm Coast man sentenced to life for sexual battery of a girl younger than 12

A Palm Coast man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the sexual battery of a girl who was younger than 12.

Monserrate Teron, 59, was sentenced to two life terms and 30 years in prison, all to run concurrent, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Teron was convicted in July at his second jury trial of two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious molestation on a person less than 12 years of age.

During a hearing this morning, defendant Monserrate Teron was sentenced to two life sentences and 30 years in prison, all to run concurrent, for his recent convictions of two counts of Sexual Battery and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation. https://t.co/KeJkdpbfpA pic.twitter.com/SxoeJUKLPs — State Attorney, Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit (@SAO7FL) October 11, 2023

“This defendant molested a young girl for three years,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a release. “It is a horrific case of child sex abuse, but Teron will spend the rest of his life in prison and not hurt this victim or another child again.”

Teron's first trial ended with the jury deadlocked. And Teron indicated at a hearing before his second trial that he had no interest in a plea deal. Prosecutors at one time had offered 25 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State AttorneyMelissa Clark prosecuted the case for the State. Circuit Judge Terence Perkinspresided over the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man sentenced to life for sexual battery of a young girl