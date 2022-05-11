Palm Coast nursing home resident believed to be fatally beaten by other resident, FCSO states

A woman was apparently beaten to death by another resident of a Palm Coast nursing home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was called about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility on North Old Kings Road in Palm Coast, according to the release.

Deputies found the woman with facial injuries and not breathing on the bed in the room of another resident, a 72-year-old man, according to the release.

The man admitted to killing the woman, according to the release, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teen charged with murder: Teen accused of shooting Oak Hill man 3 years ago charged with murder after man's death

Reward Increased for killer's arrest: Reward increased for FPC high school student's killer, only days after 2nd student killed

Palm Coast man convicted in killing: Palm Coast man convicted of killing his wife while her son was in house

"This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved," according to a statement from Sheriff Rick Staly in the release. "The major case unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

In the release, the sheriff's office strongly encouraged residents to investigate any facility entrusted with the care of a family member. The sheriff's office provided the following website: FloridaHealth.gov/licensing-and-regulation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman apparently killed at Palm Coast nursing home by resident