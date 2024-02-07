Palm Coast sex offender sentenced to 15 years in prison after new conviction

Carlos Rivera-Hernandez

A Palm Coast man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison after investigators found him in possession of child sexual assault material, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Rivera-Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failure of a sex offender to properly register.

Rivera-Hernandez was sentenced Monday to the 15 years in prison followed by 15 years sex offender probation. He must also register as a sexual predator, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Rivera-Hernandez was a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of sexual battery of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This serial pervert will not see the outside of a jail cell for more than a decade,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a press release. “I commend our cyber crimes unit and detectives for working tirelessly to build a strong case that helped lock him up so he can’t prey on children again. We won’t tolerate crimes like this in Flagler County, and if you’re exploiting children, we are coming for you next.”

The case began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on April 3, 2022, about a male who had uploaded 41 files of suspected child sexual abuse material to an online website.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Nov. 17, 2022, at a business in Bunnell as part of the investigation. Investigators seized several items that were capable of storing or transmitting child sexual assault material.

Detectives located numerous social media applications and child sexual assault material on the seized devices, the sheriff's office stated.

Hernandez was arrested Jan. 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast sex offender gets 15 years in prison after new conviction