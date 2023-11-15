Palm Coast woman commits armed home invasion while kids wait in the car, sheriff says

A Palm Coast mother was arrested she left her kids in the car during an armed home invasion, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiarra Strickland, 33, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office. Strickland was booked into the Flagler County jail about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday and was being held without bond.

Strickland and the victim were in a “short-term romantic relationship earlier this year during which she and her three juvenile children had lived with him on Buttonwell Lane as a family," according to a report.

But the relationship ended in September, and she moved out.

On Tuesday morning, Strickland drove to the man’s house. Strickland’s son was in the front passenger seat and her two daughters were in the back seat.

Strickland took some mail from the mail box and put it in the front passenger seat. Then she grabbed a silver and black pistol from the front passenger side in the same area where her son was sitting, the report stated.

At about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was in the master bathroom when he heard someone open the front door, but no one called out.

The man then saw her enter the bedroom.

Strickland pointed the pistol at him and asked something like “You got anything for me?” the report stated.

The man replied “no.”

Strickland then took between $50 and $100 from his dresser. She then asked him the same or a similar question.

Strickland left the house and sped away in the car with her children.

Deputies arrested her at her home on Slumber Path Lane in Palm Coast.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the children were turned over to a relative.

“Not controlling your anger and then committing a crime to settle a score will get you arrested and a bed at the Green Roof Inn every time,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a press release. “And, she’s off the list for being the mother of the year by taking her children along with her to a home invasion that could have turned deadly. I commend our team that worked throughout the day and night to quickly solve this case and arrest the offender.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman left kids in car while she grabbed a gun, robbed her ex