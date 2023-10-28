Palm Coast woman, sons, arrested in connection with husband's murder

Cindy Rainey

A victim's wife and two sons were arrested Wednesday in connection with his 2021 murder.

Cindy Rainey, 48, and Bailey Rainey, 21, of Palm Coast, and Jack Rainey, 19, of Orlando, were charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Cindy Rainey reported her husband, David Rainey, 52, missing in Suwannee in Dixie County July 25, 2021, where the family was vacationing. The family lived in Palm Coast.

Bailey Rainey

Deputies later found David Rainey’s body in a canal behind their rented vacation home, according to the post. He had multiple stab wounds and deputies said he was placed in the water after his death.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Cindy Rainey and Bailey Rainey are being held without bond at the Flagler County jail. Jack Rainey is being held without bond at the Orange County jail.

Jack Rainey

Rainey's obituary asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a GoFundMe organized by his sons. The fundraiser earned $475.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman, sons, arrested in connection with husband's murder