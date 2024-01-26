Palm Desert becomes first city in California, second nationwide to gain autism certification

Palm Desert became the first city in California to be recognized as a certified autism center this month as part of local officials’ efforts to welcome and accommodate neurodivergent residents, workers and visitors.

The designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards was announced by the city last week after more than 80% of its employees completed professional training on neurodiversity and sensory awareness and passed a subsequent test.

Palm Desert is only the second city nationwide to achieve the designation, following Mesa, Arizona, which gained the IBCCES certification in 2019. Other local destinations, such as The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, have also gained the designation.

Mayor Karina Quintanilla said at a council meeting Thursday that the designation is “a monumental opportunity to show that we are an inclusive community.”

“I've shared with people that it's education — to know that autism is not just children, that it is adults, that neurodiversity requires a lot of different ways to interact,” Quintanilla said. “As someone who has three nephews with autism, I know how difficult travel can be, and to know someone is going to give you that extra space, that extra patience, instead of judgment, is great.”

In its announcement, the city noted one in 36 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with autism, one in six kids have sensory needs or sensitivities and an estimated 15% to 20% of the world’s population are neurodivergent.

Andrea Staehle, the city’s human resources manager, told the council Thursday the city pursued the certification “because it shows a commitment to provide services for everyone.”

“It enhances our capability to interact and serve our community, guests and our employees, and we’re joining the Greater Palm Springs initiative to become a certified autism destination,” Staehle said.

The benefits will “primarily be experienced when interacting with staff at City Hall,” according to Ryland Penta, a community relations supervisor for the city.

“Whether inquiring about the city’s parks, requesting information about popular restaurants in the city, or applying for a building permit, people with these needs can expect a higher level of awareness and accommodation from city staff,” Penta said in an email.

Other destinations have also begun to take steps toward promoting inclusivity for people on the spectrum, as Penta noted the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, which is operated by the Family YMCA of the Desert, has also developed training programs and recently hired an “inclusion coordinator” to improve the experiences for people with autism.

The city’s designation also drew commendations from Myron Pincomb, the IBCCES board chairman, who said its commitment to understanding and accommodating the needs of neurodivergent individuals is a powerful statement.

“They are not only enhancing the experience of their community and workforce but also setting a standard for other city governments,” Pincomb said in a prepared statement. “It’s these extra steps that make a real difference in the lives of many.”

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert becomes first city in California to gain autism certification