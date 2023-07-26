Palm Desert mall reopened after grand theft incident Tuesday

A theft at a jewelry store at The Shops at Palm Desert on Tuesday led to a lockdown at the mall at 72-000 Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the mall at 5:14 p.m. for what they are now calling a grand theft. The sheriff's department said it was not an active shooter situation.

The mall was open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and deputies were on scene at M. Ruiz Jewelers, which was surrounded by police tape and where glass cases were smashed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert mall locked down after grand theft incident