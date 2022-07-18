Palm Desert man arrested on murder charges in stabbings at hotel

The man accused of stabbing his wife and another man to death outside a Palm Desert hotel last week was arrested and formally charged with murder Sunday night after being treated for his injuries.

Kenny Wu, 34, of Palm Desert was being held without bail at the county jail in Indio, jail records show. He's due in court Wednesday.

Authorities called the stabbing a case of domestic violence.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the SpringHill Suites, at 72-322 Highway 111, around 7 a.m. on Friday. There they found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene, Jesus Sanchez, 30, of Cathedral City, and Yiyang Wu, 31 of Palm Desert.

Kenny Wu was also found wounded at the scene, and was hospitalized soon after. A sheriff's department spokesperson said he would be arrested once he was released from the hospital. Kenny Wu was reportedly married to Yiyang Wu.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: In stabbings at Palm Desert hotel, husband arrested on murder charges