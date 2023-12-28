Palm Desert seeks public input on city-run library, with plans to split from county in July

With plans to run its own library by summer 2024, the city of Palm Desert is seeking feedback from the public on what its transition away from the Riverside County Library System should look like in the long run.

Starting July 1, 2024, Palm Desert will join Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage as the only Coachella Valley cities with standalone library systems. The city council supported the move earlier this year, saying it will free up extra money for library services and could lead to new city-owned branches.

Saying its goal is to create a “best-in-class public library,” the city announced a community survey last week that can be accessed at: https://uw7j8rxna4k.typeform.com/to/nhlxeOAV.

From county to city-run library: How did we get here?

Palm Desert’s library, located on the eastern side of the College of the Desert campus, is part of Riverside County’s system, which includes seven other locations in the Coachella Valley. The current library building was built in the 1990s under a cooperative agreement between the city, the county and the college.

The council first endorsed the transition at a meeting in June, noting it would free up more than $1 million in extra funding that currently goes to the county’s library fund. The county spends approximately $1.5 million each year on the Palm Desert branch, but by withdrawing from its system, the city would get back $2.6 million a year that now goes to the county's library fund.

The move also could lead to new library facilities in Palm Desert. The county agreed to let the city use $4 million in redevelopment funds to buy out the rest of the library building from COD. But the college plans to continue using its library, so the city could instead spend the $4 million on a new library of its own, Assistant City Manager Chris Escobedo wrote in a June report to the council.

City officials estimated it would cost $10 million to $15 million to fully renovate the city’s existing library branch, Escobedo said, “which at such point should warrant consideration of construction of either 1 or 2 new ‘City owned’ library facilities with different programmatic focus in both the north and south areas of the City.”

No plans have been announced on the potential new locations, but in the short term, the city plans to continue operating at its current location.

“For the next few years, the city-led library will continue offering services at its current location, where it will serve to test innovative ideas and processes that will assist with the design of a brand-new Palm Desert public library,” the city said in its survey announcement last week.

The city has taken several recent steps in preparation for the transition, including the hiring of its new director of library services, Gary Shaffer, who was previously the director of library systems in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Glendale, California. The city is also working with a national consulting firm to design a long-term vision for Palm Desert’s library.

What's next?

A few items, including a long-term budget and strategy for the library, are scheduled to return to the city council at a January meeting, according to a timeline presented to the city’s Library Taskforce earlier this month.

A new initiative also will get underway even before the transition to the city-run library system in July. Earlier this month, the council approved $94,540 for a vehicle that will serve as a mobile library starting May 1, providing outreach and direct library services throughout Palm Desert.

From May 1 to June 30, the city’s library will be closed to allow for an interior refresh and the transition of some services. Online library resources will remain available during the closure, and residents can still use their county library card at other nearby libraries during that period. Once the city-run library opens in July, residents will need to get a separate library card just for the Palm Desert location.

“The new city-led library is also organizing partnerships with neighboring local libraries to offer pop-up services and new initiatives that will provide literary programs throughout the closure period,” the city said this month. “Details of these exciting programs will be announced soon.”

The Palm Desert library will maintain 95% of the collection currently housed in the building, which will be separate from the Riverside County collections, city spokesperson Ryland Penta told The Desert Sun.

Penta said the city also plans to join a consortium of more than 400 public and academic library outlets by Aug. 31 from which residents will be able to borrow books. Riverside County is not a part of that consortium, so their books will not be included.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert seeks public input on transition to city-run library