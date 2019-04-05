Palm now offers credit card-sized phone as standalone device

Palm, the company that released a tiny phone to function as a companion for your main phone, this week announced that the 3.8-inch tall handset is now available as a standalone device.

Last October, Stephen Curry-endorsed tech brand Palm launched a miniature phone that you can take with you when you don't want to drag around your XL handset. When the Palm phone was initially released using the phone, which shares a number with your main device, would only add $10 to your monthly bill -- apart from the purchase price. And now, as of this week, the phone is available as a standalone.

We heard you—starting today Palm is now available as a standalone smartphone at @verizon.



For the full update, check out our blog:https://t.co/JHBiGmgyM1#PalmPhone #LifeMode pic.twitter.com/jWDku6JUxJ — Palm (@palm) April 4, 2019

Though the option of purchasing the Palm phone as a companion device still exists, if you aren't concerned with having the latest and greatest smartphone tech that's trending among other major manufacturers, this 3.8-inch option may serve as a small but efficient replacement to large smartphones.

Instead of using the same number as another device, the Palm phone will have its own as well as its own data plan with LTE connectivity.

The minimalist device has one camera on the front and back which has recently been updated with improved HDR, color balance, and low light performance. The increased battery life offers users some extra usage time.

The Palm phone is temporarily available now for $199 if you purchase a 2-year agreement or make a device payment purchase with Verizon. Starting in May, the phone returns to its full price of $349.99.