Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban
(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.
Indonesia will only halt exports of RBD palm olein, a product that has been processed, while shipments of crude palm oil will be allowed to continue. That eased fears of a complete ban that would have tightened global vegetable oil supplies at a time of soaring food inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine.
Palm oil futures rose 2.7% to 6,396 ringgit a ton as of 10:33 a.m. in Kuala Lumpur after a volatile day of trading. Prices had gained as much as 7% Monday and slumped about 4% before closing 2% lower.
