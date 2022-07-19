Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

Anuradha Raghu and Sing Yee Ong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Inventories in top exporter Indonesia have swollen to 10 million tons and will continue to increase in August because of high production, before stabilizing at around 9-10 million tons in September, Mistry, director at Godrej International Ltd., said in an interview on Tuesday.

“They are chock-a-block with palm oil,” he told Bloomberg TV. “Barges, ships, everything is being used to store palm oil. Whatever is done by the government is too little and too late.” In May, Mistry correctly predicted an earlier price slide, saying that Indonesia easing its export ban was only a matter of time.

A further slump in palm may help ease global food inflation, which peaked in May-June, according to Mistry, who’s traded the oil for over four decades.

Shifting Policy

Palm oil has been whipsawed by Indonesia’s shifting export policy. The country imposed a shipment ban in late April that was meant to cool surging costs of domestic cooking oil and curb food inflation. But the halt had little impact on local prices and instead led to overflowing storage tanks.

The ban was lifted three weeks later and replaced with a policy that requires producers to sell some output domestically, as well as an option for an accelerated program that allows companies to pay a special tax to get additional export quotas.

“Indonesia will have to pay for the folly and the mistake of its government in imposing a ban on palm oil,” Mistry said, adding that the move was well-intentioned, but had unintended consequences. “When you do something catastrophic like that, you destroy demand, you destroy markets, you destroy the service industries.”

More ‘Pain’

Indonesia, which on Saturday said it will waive its export levy until the end of August, will have to extend that exemption even longer, according to Mistry. The top shipper should also abolish the Domestic Market Obligation policy and remove export taxes to successfully boost exports and cut stockpiles.

Even so, there’s another six to eight months of “pain” in Indonesia before stockpiles ease to normal levels of 5-6 million tons and prices stabilize, Mistry said. That means the outlook for palm oil remains bearish for now. Benchmark futures have already slumped 45% from a record close at end-April.

“This is just one step in the southward journey in palm oil,” Mistry said. Prices will not reach a bottom until there’s a ceasefire in Ukraine and walled-up supplies of products like sunflower oil, wheat and corn come onto the market, he said, adding prices could slump to 2,500-3,000 ringgit when the war ends.

Other comments from Mistry:

  • Stockpiles in Malaysia may rise to over 2 million tons by end-August, before climbing as high as 3 million tons by December or January.

  • Demand has been “destroyed by extremely high prices.” Demand will also be hurt as the world enters a “shallow recession.”

  • Indian import growth may be flat as additional incentives for imports are unlikely. China’s demand will also be flat as the No. 2 importer faces a slowdown in economic growth

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dubai’s Metaverse Plan Targets 40,000 Virtual Jobs in Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking to break into the world’s top 10 metaverse economies under a new strategy that envisions the sector supporting as many as 40,000 additional virtual jobs and adding $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets

  • Making Sense of China's Property Market

    Hui Shan, chief China economist at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses China's property market, the labor market and the country's growth target. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Top Chipmaker Sells Bond In Defiance of Murky Sector Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is selling its second dollar bond since April, a deal that may offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe world’s

  • China raises loan-support efforts for developers amid mortgage boycott

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators stepped up efforts to encourage lenders to extend loans to qualified real estate projects as the beleaguered property sector faced fresh risks from a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) told the official industry newspaper on Sunday that banks should meet developers' financing needs where reasonable. The CBIRC expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, "all the difficulties and problems will be properly solved," the China Banking and Insurance News reported.

  • Japanese Game Maker Nippon Ichi Is Overlooked Winner of Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Ichi Software Inc. -- a 213-person video game developer based in central Japan -- is an unnoticed winner of the yen’s recent plunge.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe role-playing game maker is based in Gifu, a mountainous and predominantly rur

  • Activist fund manager Bluebell seeks Richemont board changes

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Activist fund manager Bluebell Capital Partners has asked Compagnie Financiere Richemont to broaden representation on its board of directors, the Swiss luxury group said https://www.richemont.com/en/home/media/press-releases-and-news/request-for-agenda-items on Tuesday. Bluebell wants the company to designate a representative of the holders of 'A' shares and elect that representative to the board, the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said. Bluebell also seeks to increase the minimal number of board members to six and to have 'A' and 'B' shareholders have an equal number of representatives on the board.

  • Oil Holds Above $100 as Traders Weigh Tight Market, OPEC+ Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held well above $100 a barrel after posting the biggest one-day advance since May as fears of a tightening market rattled traders.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate was steady after rallying more than 5% on Monday. That surge c

  • Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce

    Bitcoin's slide since May, swamped by economic angst, has knocked it below its 200-week moving average, at around $22,600, as well as its 200-day moving average around $35,500. Valkyrie Investments, for one, says its research is pointing to an upside move - but that it isn't clear when. "Historically we've accumulated (around the 200-week average) for three to six months," said Josh Olszewicz, Valkyrie's head of research, referring to a period of sideways trading before a price break upwards.

  • Zelenskyy suspends security chief and top prosecutor

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned there are hundreds of cases of treason and collaboration with Russia by his own security services.

  • Gold 2.0 in Bitcoin?

    Data on the performance of bitcoin (BTC) vs. gold since Wednesday shows BTC is finally doing what has long been touted -- acting as the ultimate inflation hedge. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Russia moves closer to cutting off gas as Gazprom declares force majeure on supplies

    Next Tory leader has room to make £60bn in tax cuts, say economists A Germany without Russian gas will be forced to put the brakes on its electric car dreams FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc; Pound rises 1pc against dollar Lucy Burton: City centres will become permanent ghost towns if we fail to prepare for heatwaves Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Fear & Greed Index Exits the Extreme Fear Zone

    Bitcoin returned to $22,000 on Monday, with the bulls eyeing $25,000 in response to the Fear & Index moving into the “Fear” zone.

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Sydney Sweeney SLAMS Bikini Company In Lawsuit; Claims They’re ‘Shoddy’ & ‘Scammers’

    Sydney Sweeney is responding to a lawsuit filed against her by a bikini company, had she is not holding back! The “Euphoria” actress had to come down from her two-time Emmy nominee high when a California-based company recently slapped a lawsuit against her for breaking her contract. Sydney Sweeney Accuses Of Bailing On Bikini Company […]

  • Over 80 layoffs hit auto industry plant outside Charlotte that’s closing after 31 years

    Layoffs will start in late September, according to a report filed with the state.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Senior Biden official who expects gas to drop to $4 a gallon says prices have 'come down at the fastest rate' in decades

    Amos Hochstein said it's the fastest decline rate against a rise in oil prices during a war in Europe, where one of the parties is a large producer.

  • Boeing ignites sweltering Farnborough airshow

    STORY: Jets are back in the skies over Farnborough.The airshow near London alternates with one in Paris as the aerospace industry’s biggest annual event.But the global health crisis put both shows on pause.Now Farnborough has returned amid near-record temperatures in the UK.Boeing is aiming to turn up the heat on rival Airbus too.On Monday (July 18) it kicked off events by announcing a big order from Delta.The U.S. airline is taking 100 of its 737 MAX jets, worth over $13 billion at list prices.Airbus may soon fire back though.Reuters sources say it’s close to a big order from India’s Jet Airways.Now the rest of the week may see a flurry of other deal announcements, but maybe not on the scale of past years.The air travel business is still licking its wounds after two years of lockdowns.That’s left many airlines short of cash to pay for new jets.Farnborough is a big event for military aerospace too.The focus may fall on a UK-Japan tie-up.Three sources told Reuters last week that the countries would work together to develop next-generation fighter jets.Opening the show, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the combat aircraft programme would deliver huge industrial and technological benefits.