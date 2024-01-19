Palm Springs Airport is expanding? There goes our peace and quiet

I am writing in response to your recent article regarding projected growth at the Palm Springs Airport from the current 3.2 million passengers served in 2023 to 6 million in 2042.

This growth and the increase in noise from takeoffs and landings has now and will continue to negatively impact the quality of life for residents of Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Airport serves as the transportation hub for the entire Coachella Valley but Palm Springs is the only area with is subjected to its negative impact.

Of course, this is a case of the goose which lays the golden egg. Show me the politician or person of influence who is going to put residents' peace and quiet ahead of the economic gain of further development. But, I ask, why should only Palm Springs be impacted if the entire valley is going to benefit from economic growth, an increase in air traffic, and the convenience of an in-valley airport? Who will stand up for our city's residents?

There is ample land available in the Coachella Valley to have an alternate airport provided to take care of the increase in air traffic in a location away from Palm Springs or other residential areas. Share the pain and share the benefits.

Craig Gibson, Palm Springs

Muting former President Donald Trump on live TV?

On Tuesday, when Donald Trump came out to give his victory speech, here is how MSNBC and CNN covered it.

MSNBC: The projected winner of the Iowa Caucuses has just begun his victory speech. We will keep an eye on it. There is a reason we have stopped giving "unfiltered" live speech. His remarks will not appear live.

CNN: Donald Trump is declaring victory with a historically strong showing. You hear him under my voice repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric. The majority of the caucus voters believe his lies.

Democracy at work?

These two networks totally screen the news to their audience. Their audience should at least hear what he has to say and let them determine themselves if he is spieling out a pack of lies.

Don Barnett, Palm Desert

My vote goes to Will Rollins

I recently received a mailer from Ken Calvert lauding the $17 million in federal funds that seemingly he brought to the Coachella Valley. Wait a minute! Are these not the funds that Calvert voted against on the floor of the House of Representatives? Isn’t he a bit hypocritical in taking credit after the Democrats did all the heavy lifting?

Let’s cast our vote for Will Rollins, who will work for us from the beginning to the end of these projects. And be concerned about advocating for us on Day One, not just when elections are approaching.

Vote Will Rollins for Representative of District 41 this election.

Kay Wolf, La Quinta

