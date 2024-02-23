Palm Springs airport terminal evacuated after person breaches security checkpoint

A breach at a TSA security screening checkpoint at Palm Springs International Airport caused delays for both arriving and departing flights Thursday evening, an airport spokesperson said.

The issues started at 5:50 p.m. when a passenger managed to bypass TSA screening.

"In order to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, the decision was made to require everyone to exit the secure side of the terminal, conduct a thorough search of facilities, and send all passengers through TSA screening again." said Daniel Meier, deputy director of aviation, marketing and air service for the airport, in an email. "All flights were halted and every person was required to exit."

Meier said the unidentified individual who breached the security point was apprehended and the concourses and all post-security areas were cleared and searched. The email did not say how the individual managed to get past the security screening point.

"As of 6:30 p.m., normal operations have resumed and passengers are now in the process of being rescreened for travel. Passengers, and anyone picking up someone at the airport, are encouraged to check with their airline for the most current flight status," Meier's email added.

As of 7 p.m., the airport's website indicated 11 departing flights were still delayed and three arriving flights were also delayed.

In a text message to The Desert Sun, Meier added that he didn't have a number of flight impacted, but "all flights (arriving and departing) were halted during the search. We are advising passengers to check with their airlines. Normal operations have resumed."

