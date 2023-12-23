Palm Springs airport's main parking lot full; alternate transit encouraged

On the day before Christmas Eve, Palm Springs International Airport announced Saturday that its main parking lot has reached maximum capacity, and even the overflow lot is almost full. An airport spokesperson encouraged people with upcoming flights to find other ways to the airport.

"As holiday travel peaks, PSP urges all passengers to explore alternative transportation methods to the airport to ensure seamless travel experiences," Daniel Meier, the airport's deputy director of aviation, marketing and air Service, wrote in an email. "The airport advises considering rideshare services, public transit, or drop-off arrangements to avoid parking-related delays."

The announcement comes as officials nationwide are bracing for a busy travel season: Earlier this month, AAA had its second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000, when it began tracking holiday travel. More than 103 million Americans were expected to hit the road for the holidays, while another 7.5 million were predicted to travel by air over the Christmas holiday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs airport parking nearly full from holiday rush