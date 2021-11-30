Palm Springs-area man sentenced to 6 years in Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed bicyclist

WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Springs-area man was sentenced to six years in state prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to DUI and other charges in the Thanksgiving 2020 death of a bicyclist.

Victor Pacheco pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and being involved in a deadly crash while driving without a valid license.

In addition to imposing the six-year sentence, Circuit Judge Kirk Volker also ordered that Pacheco's driver's license be permanently revoked.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Pacheco, now 26, was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the evening of Nov. 26, 2020, on the 2700 block of Second Avenue North near Palm Springs, killing a bicyclist PBSO has not named.

A witness called 911 as Pacheco drove away from the crash scene and followed Pacheco's pickup until Palm Springs police stopped the vehicle. An officer noted the truck smelled of alcohol.

Pacheco denied drinking any alcoholic beverages that evening. He told an officer he saw the bicyclist but that he was unaware there had been a crash.

Investigators obtained a warrant to draw Pacheco's blood. A PBSO arrest report did not disclose the results of the blood draw.

Volker credited Pacheco with 370 days of jail time served, meaning that Pacheco will have just under five years remaining on his prison sentence.

