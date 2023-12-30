Palm Springs' new chief economic development officer to begin position Tuesday

Wayne Olson, the former Palm Desert senior development manager for economic development, will begin his new position as Palm Springs' first-ever chief economic development officer next week, city officials announced Friday.

"Over the past decade, Palm Springs has undergone an incredible economic renaissance as one of the premiere resort destinations in Southern California and beyond," Wayne Olson said in a statement. "I look forward to the exciting challenges ahead and I am honored to be chosen to serve the City Council and our community as the City's first ever chief economic development officer."

He is set to begin his new position Tuesday at City Hall, 3200 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, according to a statement from the city.

During Olson's time working with the city of Palm Desert, he was also the chief architect of the strategy that led to a $90 million gift from California to fund its Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus, created the city's $2 million citywide development incentive program and led negotiations related to the city development projects totaling $200 million, city officials said.

Before that, he served as Carnivore LLC's chief manager for eight years and as the city of Minneapolis community development agency's senior project manager, according to city officials. He graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

"Wayne Olson has a wealth of experience directing successful community and economic development projects and incentive programs that make cities better and contribute to overall economic vitality," Palm Springs City Manager Scott Stiles said in a statement. "His extensive expertise will be a tremendous asset to Palm Springs and I am excited to welcome him to the executive management team at City Hall."

