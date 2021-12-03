Palm Springs Citibank robbed for second time since October

Palm Springs police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the Citibank at 1675 E. Palm Canyon Drive.

This is the second robbery at that location since October.

The previous robbery occurred on Oct. 29 and involved an armed male suspect. He demanded an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Local FBI and the Palm Springs Police Department were investigating the first incident.

