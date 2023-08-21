Palm Springs Declares Local Emergency as Storm Hilary Hits Southern California

A local emergency was declared in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday, August 20, after heavy rain from Storm Hilary caused several road closures in the city.

Footage released by the Palm Springs Fire Department shows flooding on Golf Club Drive, which was closed on Sunday afternoon.

Several other roads were also closed, the city said on Facebook.

Storm Hilary was due to affect southern California and Nevada on Monday.

The Los Angeles Unified School District closed all schools on Monday. Credit: Palm Springs Fire Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

