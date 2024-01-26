Palm Springs double homicide hearing delayed over DNA evidence

Incomplete DNA testing results delayed the hearing of a man with an extensive criminal history accused of killing two people in Palm Springs in 2021, in a case that took months for a suspect to be identified.

Luis Flores Cantor, 33, is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of burglary and one count of assault. He is accused of killing Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80, between January and July 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty and is in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on no bail.

Luis Flores Cantor appears in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Thursday, September 30, 2021. Flores Cantor has been charged in the murders of two Palm Springs residents.

According to the DA's filing requesting that the hearing at the Larson Justice Center be rescheduled, DNA evidence is being tested and the results have not yet been returned.

John Hall, a spokesperson for the department, declined to provide more details about what the evidence is and how it might relate to the case. The defendant's attorney did not respond to The Desert Sun's request for comment.

"As set forth in the following declaration, DNA evidence relevant to one of the victims is still outstanding, the results of which could be beneficial to either party," the motion reads.

Submitted photo of murder victim Jennifer Dillon.

Dillon was found dead by neighbors inside her Palm Springs home on Jan. 25, 2021. The case remained open for several months and family and friends questioned the secretive nature of the investigation as questions about the circumstances of the killing loomed. Dillon's brother, Tom, ultimately offered a $25,000 reward for information on the crime, as some grew worried the case was going cold.

Then Rajczi was found dead at his home on the 1100 block of Via Colusa on July 30. His death was eventually investigated as a homicide. After several more months of investigation, and what then acting Police Chief Melissa Desmarais described as an "extraordinary amount of information from people who witnessed and reported suspicious circumstances in their neighborhood," a suspect was identified.

Cantor was arrested on Aug. 25, 2021, and charged with the killings and several other crimes related to alleged burglaries and an assault in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced the arrest and charges about a week later.

The Desert Sun found that Cantor had an extensive criminal history in the county, including a stint in jail and a release on bail between Dillon's and Rajczi's deaths.

Court records showed that Cantor was arrested in March of that year, about two month's after Dillon's death, for possessing methamphetamine and driving a stolen vehicle. The officer who arrested him found that Cantor had eight active warrants, three for felony crimes. Cantor was released on May 9 after petitioning Riverside County Superior Court Judge Harold Hopp to reduce his bail in two cases, despite the DA's protest, related to burglary and possessing stolen property.

Several key details of the case, including possible motives for the killings, have yet to be reported publicly. Friday's hearing was intended to include evidence establishing the probable cause prosecutors have in charging Cantor with the crimes. Until that hearing is held, much of Cantor's connection to the slayings will likely remain unknown to the public. Another hearing was scheduled for March.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs double homicide hearing delayed over DNA evidence