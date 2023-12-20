Palm Springs International, Agua Caliente Casinos announce naming rights deal. What to know

One of the two concourses at Palm Springs International Airport will start the new year with a new name.

The airport and Agua Caliente Casinos announced a new naming rights sponsorship on Wednesday that will see the airport’s Regional Jet Concourse, which is usually shortened to the RJ Concourse, renamed to the Agua Caliente Concourse after the tribal casino brand, which operates the only casino within Palm Springs city limits. The airport said the new name will officially go live in early 2024.

The Regional Concourse is the older of the airport’s two current concourses and home to nine gates. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians operates Agua Caliente casinos in Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage.

Agua Caliente Casinos is paying the airport $1.433 million in deal that involves the naming rights as well as advertising opportunities and activation space inside the terminal and wider airport.

Airport spokesperson Jake Ingrassia said the activation spaces are still being planned but will have the goal of "creating immersive and engaging passenger experiences inside the concourse highlighting Agua Caliente Casino's tourism and entertainment amenities." He noted the activations will not involve any casino games or slot machines and instead be "all about bringing the brand to life in a way that goes beyond traditional advertising, creating a dynamic and participatory brand experience for our passengers."

Saverio R. Scheri III, chief operating officer for Agua Caliente Casinos, said the partnership "will allow us to make an even greater first impression and share more about everything Agua from the moment travelers enter the airport."

The entrance to the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs.

Airport Executive Director Harry Barrett also said in the release that the airport’s team is working every day to transform the airport into an innovative, industry-leading facility and that the announcement is one of many “firsts” the airport hopes to achieve.

The sale of corporate naming rights for portions of airports is relatively new. Airports in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Duluth, Minnesota, were early adopters. Detroit Metropolitan Airport attempted to sell naming rights to its North Terminal in 2010 before ultimately deciding not to move forward after no buyers emerged.

The deal comes at a time when the airport is seeing record growth in travelers and flights following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palm Springs International Airport is also in the midst of an overhaul of its food and shopping offerings. That effort, which is set to be finished by the end of next year, is intended to give the airport more local offerings and flair. Earlier this year, the airport also adopted a new logo for itself after a process that turned controversial after residents criticized initial logo concepts circulated by the airport.

Ingrassia confirmed the airport has no plans to sell naming for the other concourse, which has been known as the Sonny Bono Concourse after the celebrity and former Palm Springs mayor since it opened in 2002.

