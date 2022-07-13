Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who allegedly used a one-wheel skateboard

The Palm Springs Police Department released this photo of the suspect in the burglaries.

Palm Springs police said Tuesday evening they have arrested a man suspected in several burglaries in recent weeks who used an electric one-wheel skateboard for transportation.

Dylan Bloor, 31, is facing charges of burglary and a parole violation, jail records indicate.

In a Facebook post, police thanked the community for its assistance with helping to identify Bloor, a Yucca Valley resident who was arrested in San Bernardino and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Palm Spring police had been searching for a suspect related to the burglaries for weeks. On June 29, the department posted photos of a suspect on an electric one-wheel skateboard that they say he was using for transportation.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs: One-wheeled skateboard burglary suspect arrested