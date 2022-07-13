Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who allegedly used a one-wheel skateboard

Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Palm Springs Police Department released this photo of the suspect in the burglaries.
Palm Springs police said Tuesday evening they have arrested a man suspected in several burglaries in recent weeks who used an electric one-wheel skateboard for transportation.

Dylan Bloor, 31, is facing charges of burglary and a parole violation, jail records indicate. 

In a Facebook post, police thanked the community for its assistance with helping to identify Bloor, a Yucca Valley resident who was arrested in San Bernardino and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Palm Spring police had been searching for a suspect related to the burglaries for weeks. On June 29, the department posted photos of a suspect on an electric one-wheel skateboard that they say he was using for transportation.

