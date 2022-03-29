Palm Springs police arrest three kidnapping suspects following high-speed chase

Palm Springs police arrested three suspects in connection with a reported kidnapping Monday afternoon.

The arrests followed a high-speed pursuit that began near 500 San Rafael Drive and ended near 3500 East Tachevah, according to Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills.

Police received a report of a kidnapping at approximately 3:50 p.m., according to Mills. Within about 20 minutes, an officer noticed a vehicle that matched a description in the report near 500 San Rafael Drive and attempted to pull it over. The suspects instead fled, Mills said, resulting in a short but intense chase.

After a vehicular pursuit involving two officers, the suspects attempted to flee their vehicle on foot, according to Mills. Several additional officers joined the pursuit at that point, Mills said, and all three suspects were apprehended. They are currently being held on charges of fleeing and resisting arrest while police search for additional information about the kidnapping, including the location of the reported victim, which is not yet known, according to Mills.

The police chief said he was unable to share any additional information about the reported kidnapping victim other than that they were an adult. He said he was also unable to share additional information about the suspects at this time.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs police arrest three in connection with kidnapping