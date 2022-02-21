Palm Springs Police: Death reported on Saturday a homicide

Palm Springs Police said Monday that a recent death in Palm Spring's Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood was a homicide.

Police said Sunday morning that they were investigating a "suspicious death" in the 600 block of Rosa Parks Road, a residential area. The death was reported at approximately 5:29 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released any more information about the death, including information about the victim or any suspects. The Riverside County Coroner's Office has yet to publicly identify the victim.

This is a developing story.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

