Palm Springs police go door-to-door in Desert Highland Gateway Estates to talk about crime, policing

A flyer being distributed by Palm Springs police urges residents of Desert Highland Gateway Estates to "take back your neighborhood."

The Palm Springs Police Department sent Chief Andrew Mills and at least seven other officers to the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood on Thursday afternoon to talk to residents about their policing needs and violent crime in the area.

In the past week, there have been two suspected homicides in Palm Springs, and there have been four suspected homicides so far this year.

At least two suspected homicides occurred in February in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

On Feb. 25, a 45-year-old man named Jermaine Hamilton was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound on Rosa Parks Road in Desert Highland Gateway Estates after crashing into a light pole.

Days earlier, police announced they were investigating a death in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood on Feb. 19 as a homicide.

The department sent an email Thursday afternoon to alert residents that officers will be going door-to-door to "inquire about violent crime in the area."

'Take back your neighborhood'

The Desert Highland Gateway Estates community accounts for approximately 2% of the city's population and 30% of the city's total gun violence, according to flyers distributed by the Palm Springs Police Department on Thursday.

The flyers, handed out to residents or left in mailboxes, were titled "Take Back Your Neighborhood," and said residents may earn cash rewards in exchange for information leading to the arrest of suspects and perpetrators of crimes.

"The Palm Springs Police Department needs your help to combat this violence," the flyer reads. "We ask that if you See Something- Say Something."

The department asks that residents with tips call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 760-341-7867 or text or call the PSPD Detective Bureau at 760-285-6742.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a phone call to provide more information about Thursday's walkabout.

Surge in violence goes back several years

A 2021 Desert Sun analysis of Palm Springs crime data reported to the FBI between 2010 and 2021 showed that an uptick in violent crimes in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates area started several years ago.

The analysis found that between late 2019 and summer 2021, police reported five fatal shootings in the area.

Three of them involved teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in July 2020 in the area of Palm Vista and Granda Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was killed in August 2020 in the area of North Granada Avenue and Bon Air Drive. A 19-year-old Indio woman was fatally shot at that same intersection last July.

Reporting from Desert Sun staff writers Ani Gasparyan and Paul Albani-Burgio and staff photographer Taya Gray was used in this report.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs police go door-to-door in Desert Highland Gateway Estates