Palm Springs police identify victim in Oct. 25 shooting as Desert Hot Springs woman

Palm Springs police have identified the woman killed in a shooting in Palm Springs on Oct. 25 as Dayana Hernandez. Hernandez, 38, was a resident of Desert Hot Springs.

Hernandez was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on Cherokee Way north of East Palm Canyon Drive near the Oasis Resort. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palm Springs police said online that they were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan said Monday that no arrests have been made in the case and that he had no other updates to share, beyond the victim's name.

