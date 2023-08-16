Palm Springs police investigate attempted robbery and shooting at downtown jewelry store

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and shooting that took place at a downtown jewelry store Tuesday.

Officers responded to a potential robbery at Gold Estate Jewelry, located on the 190 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, around 3 p.m. Two men armed with hammers allegedly smashed a display case, said police spokesperson Gustavo Araiza.

Araiza said police are trying to determine what led to an employee firing a gun during the incident. Nobody appears to have been injured, he added.

Police were not able to locate the suspects, who fled the area. Araiza said they don’t know yet if the suspects stole any merchandise.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs police investigating attempted robbery at downtown store