Palm Springs police investigate shooting outside of Smart and Final store Sunday

Palm Springs police are investigating a shooting outside of the Smart and Final store on Ramon Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police received reports of gunshots in the 5200 block of East Ramon Road around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Witnesses told officers that two men had been in a fight that escalated into them shooting at each other, police said.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. There were no injuries from the shooting reported as of Monday. Police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police said one of the suspects was a Black man with a heavy build, black hair and beard who was wearing a dark-colored shirt, light-colored pants and gold necklace.

Security camera footage shows one of the men police are seeking after a reported shooting on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, outside the Smart and Final store at East Ramon Road and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, Calif.

The other suspect was a Black man with a slender build, beard and long hair in a bun who was wearing a multi-colored shirt and shorts, police said.

The department asked witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Edman Escallada at 760-323-8129 or call anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

