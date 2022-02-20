Palm Springs police investigating 'suspicious' death along Rosa Parks Road

Palm Springs police have launched an investigation into a "suspicious" death reported Saturday night, though there were few details regarding the nature of the death as of Sunday morning.

The investigation was launched after officers with the Palm Springs Police Department received a report of a death in the 600 block of Rosa Parks Road at approximately 5:29 p.m. Saturday.

Patrol officers initially responded to the scene, and based on their initial evaluation, requested the help of detectives with the department's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

"Information is limited at this time, but the death has been ruled suspicious," police said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. "The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau assisted and will be conducting further follow up alongside PSPD’s Detective Bureau."

Police did not say whether any suspects are being sought in connection to the incident. The name and age of the deceased person were not immediately released.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs police investigating 'suspicious' death reported Saturday