Palm Springs police searching for burglary suspect in Ruth Hardy Park area
The Palm Springs Police Department advised people to avoid the Ruth Hardy Park area on Thursday night as several officers, along with a police helicopter, searched for a burglary suspect.
The department said there was “no known public safety risk” in a statement released around 8:45 p.m., but encouraged anyone with information to call the police at 760-327-1441.
