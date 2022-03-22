Palm Springs police: Sunday shooting occurred in downtown parking garage

Two men were arrested after a shooting in a downtown parking garage in Palm Springs on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Palm Springs police confirmed Tuesday that a shooting that took place in downtown Palm Springs early Sunday occurred in the downtown parking garage at South Indian Canyon and Baristo Road.

Initial details of the shooting, which occurred at around 1:50 a.m., were first made public by Palm Springs police on Monday. Police said two men were shot and two others, 31-year-old Luis Garcia and 27-year-old Juan Macias, were arrested.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza, the department's spokesperson, confirmed that the arrests were made when a vehicle with the suspects inside was stopped nearby shortly after the shooting. He said he did not have information about the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred near the popular Arenas Road nightlife block just before the 2 a.m. closing time. Araiza said there are frequently confrontations around bars at closing time when people leave "with that alcoholic courage going and are smack talking." However, officers had not determined if that was the case with this shooting, he said.

Garcia and Gonzalez are being held in jail in Indio, but formal charges have not been filed in the case. John Hall, a spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, said a filing decision might not come until Wednesday with an arraignment taking place that day. Araiza said he expected the suspects would be charged.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs shooting: Police say it was in downtown parking garage