Palm Springs quad homicide case: Prosecutor calls killings 'assassinations' as trial nears end

Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia looks on as the courtroom breaks for a recess during his quadruple homicide trial at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Calif., on Nov. 29, 2021. Garcia stands accused of murder in the deaths of four people in Palm Springs in February 2019.

Prosecutors in the murder trial of the 22-year-old Cathedral City man charged with killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019 began making their final arguments Tuesday, describing the fatal shootings as "targeted assassinations" and "executions."

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao summed up the county's case against Jose Larin-Garcia before Superior Court Judge Anthony Villalobos.

"In a matter of moments, Vladis took four people from this world, without blinking an eye,” Paixao said, referring to Larin-Garcia by a nickname identified during testimony in the three-month trial.

Larin-Garcia pleaded not guilty to the killings of Carlos Campos Rivera, 25; Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17. All were fatally shot on Feb. 3, 2019. Larin-Garcia faces the possibility of a death sentence if convicted.

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao began closing statements in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide case on Feb. 22, 2022. Jose Larin-Garcia is charged with murder in connection with four fatal shootings in 2019 in Palm Springs.

Prosecutor: ‘He didn’t deserve to be executed’

No one who witnessed the killings is alive, Paixao said throughout the trial, only Larin-Garcia. As a result, she said, the case has been built off of testimony provided by witnesses that Larin-Garcia had been in a car that night with Montgomery, Duarte Raya and Garcia.

Through the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Montgomery had negotiated a drug deal with Campos Rivera through text messages soon before the shooting.

Paixao said that Larin-Garcia shot Campos Rivera during the transaction, and then killed the other three because they witnessed the shooting of Campos Rivera.

Paixao said while the teens may have been engaged in illegal drug activity, they should not have paid for that with their lives.

"It doesn't matter what he was trying to sell, he didn't deserve to be executed for it," Paixao said, referring to Montgomery.

Paixao provided an account of the four killings in graphic detail to the jurors, and several family members of the victims who were in the courtroom. Also present in the courtroom at the Larson Justice Center in Indio was Larin-Garcia's mother, who testified during the trial.

The deputy district attorney emphasized what she said was Larin-Garcia's intent to kill: "Every time he moves that gun each and every time he pulls that trigger," she said, he meant to kill them all.

"He shot every single one of those victims in the head," she said.

Paixao similarly described the killings as "executions" during the opening statement she gave at the trial's beginning in November. She did not finish her closing statement on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

John Dolan, Larin-Garcia's defense attorney, is scheduled to give his closing statement Wednesday. Dolan previously said that a second man was seen fleeing the scene of the shootings and focused on how police did not find the gun used in the shooting as possible reasons to suspect someone else was involved.

The defense has focused on statements made online by a person who apparently attempted to take credit for the killings, John Olvera. Paixao, anticipating the defense's statements, emphasized that Olvera testified and said statements he had made taking credit for the shootings were false.

Larin-Garcia arrested at bus station in Indio

Just before midnight on Feb. 3, 2019, Palm Springs police were dispatched to several reports of shots fired. Campos Rivera was found fatally shot on Canon Drive. Montgomery, Duarte Raya and Garcia were found dead in a green Toyota Carolla that had crashed into a brick wall in the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road.

Police patrolling the area soon after the shootings found Larin-Garcia hiding under a truck a few blocks away. Officers testified that Larin-Garcia had several injuries and did not provide clear information about what involvement, if any, he had to the shootings and the crashed car. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center to be treated, and checked himself out a few hours later.

Police then began tracking Larin-Garcia and found out from his mother that one of his friends, Joseph Beaver of Palm Springs, was helping arrange for him to leave the state. Joseph Beaver testified that Larin-Garcia had arrived at his home early Feb. 4, and that he had helped him gather belongings and bought him a bus ticket to Florida under a fake name. Police found and arrested Larin-Garcia that evening at the Greyhound bus station in Indio.

The prosecution questioned a witness who participated in an undercover operation in the jail, who testified anonymously by the judge's order. The witness said that Larin-Garcia made statements in the jail cell indicating he was worried he would be convicted of the crime and this his mother might also face charges.

