Palm Springs quad homicide: Jury tells judge that they are deadlocked

Jose Larin-Garcia, center, looks toward his family during a break in the final arguments of his trial in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Jurors serving in the trial of a 22-year-old Cathedral City man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in Palm Springs in February 2019 told the judge Tuesday they were deadlocked on whether to convict him of murder.

Jose Larin-Garcia went on trial in November, and the jury has been deliberating since Feb. 23. The case — which prosecutors described as a "mass murder" sparked by a drug deal gone bad — began when officers were dispatched to the Demuth Park neighborhood late on Feb. 3, 2019, after receiving reports of shots fired.

Jurors told Judge Anthony Villalobos they were unable to reach a verdict; however, they did not say how many jurors were resolved for or against conviction. Villalobos encouraged them to keep deliberating in hopes of breaking the deadlock, but was unsuccessful.

The judge provided the jury with transcripts on Tuesday of testimony related to Palm Springs Police Department's investigation of a person who attempted to take credit for the shootings on social media and an interview of Larin-Garcia conducted in a jail cell by an undercover officer.

But minutes later, the jury reported that it remained deadlocked despite those testimonies. The jurors were excused soon after.

Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, was found shot dead and prone in the street on Canon Drive by two people coming home from work. Several blocks east, in the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road, three other people were found fatally shot in a green Toyota Corolla that had crashed into a brick wall.

Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17, each died of two gunshot wounds fired from within the vehicle.

But the question of who fired the shots emerged as the central contention between the prosecution and the defense throughout the three-month trial. That contention was at the heart of the closing statements provided by both sides.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao described the shootings as "executions" and "assassinations," urging the jury to convict Larin-Garcia.

"I’m asking you to hold [Larin-Garcia] accountable for the mass murder of Feb. 3, 2019," Paixao told the jurors. She said the evidence proved Larin-Garcia fatally shot Campos Rivera during a botched drug sale and then systematically killed the other three before rolling out of the moving car and attempting to flee.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan, however, tried to convince the jury that his client had been framed and that another person — who had purportedly claimed responsibility for the shootings in social media messages — had not been properly investigated and is still at large.

"They didn’t know who did this," Dolan said of investigators. "They had to start building a case on someone, they built a case on Mr. Larin-Garcia."

Police found Larin-Garcia under a truck

Soon after arriving at the scene of the car crash, police found Larin-Garcia hiding under a truck a few blocks away. He had taken off his shoes and jacket and had cuts on his arm.

"No, I'm not ok. I just witnessed a murder," he told officers, according to police reports and testimony. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One officer, however, testified that another person was seen leaving the area. That person was never questioned about their potential involvement in the shootings.

The prosecution claimed the person was not involved. Prosecutors noted that a witness had identified someone fitting Larin-Garcia's description as being with Montgomery, Garcia and Duarte Raya in the car not long before the shooting.

Dolan, however, maintained that there was a fifth passenger in the car — a man named John Olvera, who Dolan said was responsible for the shootings.

Olvera made statements appearing to take credit for the slayings on social media days later. But he testified during the trial, saying that he was both lying and quoting song lyrics.

"The only person who should be held accountable for this is Olvera," Dolan told the jury.

Dolan pointed to the fact police never found the gun used in the killings as evidence that the true killer is still at large, and has succeeded in concealing the weapon from authorities. He also said that a bullet casing found in a plastic bag in the trunk of Larin-Garcia's car was planted in an attempt to frame him.

While eight shots killed the four victims, only seven casings were recovered by police. The eighth, Dolan argued, was placed in Larin-Garcia's car sometime after the shooting. The prosecution repeatedly rejected the theory.

Larin-Garcia attempted to leave the state

Larin-Garcia left the hospital sometime around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Video from the hospital played at the trial showed him running down a hallway toward an exit.

The prosecution claimed he was fleeing from police. The defense said he was fleeing for his life as he believed the shooter would target him next as the final witness to the killings.

Larin-Garcia then walked to the house of a friend, Joseph Beaver Jr., who provided him with help. Beaver testified that Larin-Garcia arrived wearing hospital attire. He said he helped him contact his mother, gather belongings and purchase a bus ticket to Florida under a fake name.

Police, meanwhile, searched Larin-Garcia's bedroom, where they found an empty gun case and ammunition similar to what was used in the shootings. They questioned Larin-Garcia's mother and Beaver, who both said he was preparing to leave the area.

Police found and arrested Larin-Garcia at the Greyhound bus station in Indio on the evening of Feb. 4. Soon after his arrest, police conducted an undercover operation in his jail cell in which they attempted to get him to describe what had happened. The undercover officer testified, under the name John Doe, that Larin-Garcia made incriminating statements in the cell.

Dolan argued over three months of testimony that the real shooter has yet to be arrested, and urged jurors in his closing argument that convicting Larin-Garcia would create a "fifth tragedy for a fifth family."

Paixao, however, pressed jurors to forget theories of purported shooters still at large, and to focus on the prosecution's case that Larin-Garcia methodically killed four people in a matter of minutes.

"When you put a gun to somebody's head and you shoot them, that means you executed them," Paixao told jurors during her final statements before they began deliberations. "They didn't stand a chance."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

City News Services contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs quadruple murder: Jury deadlocked on Jose Larin-Garcia