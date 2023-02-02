Palm Springs quadruple homicide case: Defense to present closing arguments Thursday

Nearly four years to the day after four people ― including three teenagers ― were shot dead in Palm Springs, the fate of the man charged with the killings soon will be in the hands of a jury for the second time.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 20, was ordered on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, to stand trial in the quadruple homicide in Palm Springs on Feb. 3. He was arrested at the Greyhound station on Indio Boulevard at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 23, faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the four slayings, which took place on Feb. 3, 2019. A Riverside County prosecutor delivered her closing argument on Wednesday to the jury, and Larin-Garcia's attorney will make his argument Thursday morning.

Larin-Garcia’s first trial ended without a verdict. It spanned late 2021 and the early months of 2022, before a mistrial was declared in March of that year after a jury could not reach consensus.

"We may never know why they were killed," Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao said. "Some people just like to kill."

Palm Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road, where in a crashed car three people were found shot dead: Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17. The body of Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, was found several blocks away on Canon Drive.

Paixao built the case over months that Larin-Garcia was a fourth passenger in the car, who shot one man dead during a drug deal and killed the other three while they sped away from the scene, leaving the car to careen into a brick wall.

A photo of the car in which four people were murdered is shown by the defense in the Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia quadruple homicide trial at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, November 30, 2021.

She started her closing argument Wednesday by naming each victim and saying they were executed. She provided a detailed summary of how forensic analysis of the bodies concluded they were each shot at least twice in the head, that blood spatters showed the shooter was in the back seat, and scant evidence indicating the victims knew they were about to be shot. The only possible suspect, Paixao told the jury, was the defendant, who was the only person who left the car alive.

"Not only is Larin-Garcia an executioner, he’s a coward," Paixao said. "He shot Duarte-Raya in the back of the head, he didn’t even get a chance to defend himself."

Story continues

Larin-Garcia was found hiding under a truck just off Sunny Dunes Road, a few blocks away from the crashed car. He had removed some articles of clothing, which later were found to have blood on them, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown unannounced and before he was discharged by doctors that same night, walking to the nearby home of a friend, Joseph Beaver. The friend helped gather Larin-Garcia’s belongings from his mother’s house and purchased him a bus ticket to Florida under a fake name, investigators said.

Detectives arrested Larin-Garcia at an Indio bus station soon before he was scheduled to depart.

His second trial began in September but was nearly called off after months of testimony when a Palm Springs police employee found evidence that was previously reported as lost. Larin-Garcia’s attorneys asked for a mistrial, saying further analysis was needed of the contents of a bag found in the trunk of the crashed car. Court debate on the matter revealed that it contained glass shards collected at the scene and a bullet casing thought to have been missing.

The judge excluded the new evidence, denied the motion for mistrial and the closing statements were scheduled.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs quadruple homicide case draws to a close