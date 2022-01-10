Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Man who appeared to take credit for killings in social media posts says he was faking

The man that a lawyer for Jose Vladamir Larin-Garcia, who is charged with murder in a 2019 quadruple homicide in Palm Springs, had previously suggested was seen leaving the vehicle where three dead people were found testified he was not involved in the killings, and lied in social media posts about about his involvement to bolster his street image.

Larin-Garcia is on trial for the slayings of Yuliana Garcia, 17; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Jacob Montgomery, 19; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Rivera was found fatally shot on Canon Drive just before midnight on Feb. 3, 2019. The other three were found dead inside of a Toyota Corolla that had crashed in front of a residence on East Sunny Dunes Road.

Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia looks on as the courtroom breaks for a recess during his quadruple homicide trial at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, November 29, 2021. Garcia stands accused of murder in the deaths of four young people in Palm Springs in February of 2019.

Larin-Garcia has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces the possibility of the death sentence if convicted.

John Olvera, 18, testified on Monday that he had been involved in fights with one of the homicide victims found in the car, Montgomery, on two occasions beginning in January of 2019.

The first came while riding the bus home from a street fair in Palm Springs.

That fight began after a group of people, including Montgomery, got onto the bus that Olvera and a friend were riding on and the group asked who had problems with another member of their group, who was also named Jacob.

"I was like 'I do, I want to fight," Olvera said. "So we hopped off the bus and started fighting. Then I hopped on the bus before it left and caught my ride home."

Olvera then testified that the group, which again included Montgomery, tried to "jump him" again a couple weeks later. That time, Olvera said his friend "pulled a knife" in response and Montgomery then went into a nearby Rite-Aid and stayed there.

When asked by the prosecution why Montgomery's group kept wanting to fight Olvera, Olvera said that internet interactions between the two stoked a pre-existing conflict.

"We would both egg each other on and nag at each other," he said. "We were both like enemies kind of, but not really enemies, we just like to nag at each other, me and Jacob Montgomery.

When the prosecutor later asked if Olvera liked Montgomery, he said that "[Montgomery] wasn't my cup of my tea but we could sit around and not fight." However, Olvera said he had a bigger problem with the other Jacob.

Olvera said that he did not see Montgomery again after that second incident and had not heard of the other three people besides Montgomery who were killed in the quadruple homicide until learning of the homicide from news reports.

'I'm a wannabe gangster'

Much of the rest of the prosecutor's questioning of Olvera focused on public Facebook posts and private messages that the defense has suggested show him taking credit for the killings. However, Olvera repeatedly responded that those posts and messages were examples of him trying to live up to a false street image and that he had not been involved in the murders.

"I'm a wannabe gangster," he said. "I'm watered down, I'm all of that. I'm a wangster, I act a lot but I ain't about it."

A wangster is a slang term meaning "a wannabe gangster."

When asked if he had killed any of the four victims, Montgomery said he had not. When asked about the posts, Olvera said he was "fronting for social media."

"I ain't living like that...," he said. "I might say something but I ain't living my raps. I am a wanna-be rapper. I didn't kill nobody, I haven't killed nobody in my whole life."

Olvera also clarified that some of the posts were lyrics from the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who often raps about violence, criminality and other street life-related themes and who Olvera said he was was obsessed with and idolized.

He added that he had made statements about stabbing and shooting people multiple times that were false and had also told women other false information about himself, including that he was older than he was, to impress them.

He said he also lied to a girl he liked about having recently been released from jail.

The prosecution also questioned Olvera about his relationship with Larin-Garcia. Olvera said he went to school with Larin-Garcia until Olvera dropped out of school at around age 15, although Olvera said Larin-Garcia was frequently not in school during that time because of regular suspensions.

Olvera said that he had hung out and had a sexual encounter with "a girl" who had also been involved with Larin-Garcia when he was "15 or younger." However, when he later learned from Larin- Garcia he was in a relationship with her, Olvera did not talk to her anymore because he did not want to have a problem with Larin-Garcia.

However, he and someone he thought may have been Larin-Garcia got into a confrontation near the Windmill Market in north Palm Springs, he said. Olvera said he initially acted aggressively, but ran away when Larin-Garcia pulled out a pistol.

He said he also dropped his cell phone while running away and has not had it since and suggested that anything posted to his social media after that had not been posted by him.

Olvera said the person looked "exactly like [Larin-Garcia] but a little bigger and fatter" which is why he was unsure if it was Larin-Garcia. After being questioned by the prosecuting attorney, he said that he thought he may have told the investigator that confrontation happened two weeks before the homicides but that it actually happened two months before.

Olvera said he did not see Larin-Garcia again after that.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Man who took credit for homicides says he was faking