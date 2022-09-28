Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Over 3 years after killings, man goes on trial again

The man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019 is on trial again, with attorneys delivering opening statements to a jury Wednesday. The first jury deadlocked, leading to a mistrial in March.

Jose Larin-Garcia of Cathedral City faces the possibility of the death penalty for the fatal shootings, killings that prosecutors previously described as "executions." Defense attorneys have disputed that, saying another suspect is still at large.

Larin-Garcia's first trial spanned approximately five months of testimony and jury deliberations, centering on his apparent attempt to flee after the shootings. Prosecutors said he was the only suspect located near the scene of the crime.

The defense argued there was a fifth passenger in the car soon before it crashed, one in addition to Larin-Garcia and the three found dead. John Patrick Dolan, Larin-Garcia's defense attorney, said a police officer saw someone who was never identified fleeing the scene. Soon after the shooting John Olvera, who was an acquaintance of several of the victims, made statements on social media appearing to take credit for the killings.

Police reported and testified that Olvera's statements were not credible, and Olvera testified during the first trial, saying he lied and had only been "fronting for social media."

Four dead

A photo of the car in which three people were found shot to death in 2019 in Palm Springs. A fourth victim was found blocks away.

Palm Springs police were dispatched early on the morning of Feb. 3, 2019, to the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road where Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17, were found shot dead in a car that had crashed into a brick wall in front of a home.

Blocks away, Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, was found prone in the middle of Canon Drive dead.

A short time later, Larin-Garcia was found by police hiding under a truck a couple blocks from the crashed vehicle. He had cuts on his arms, and had taken off his shoes and jacket. Some witnesses said they had seen another person fleeing the scene. But police did not locate any suspects other than Larin-Garcia that night.

Story continues

Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Within hours, though, surveillance footage captured him leaving the facility wearing hospital attire. Police said they eventually found that he had walked to the home of a friend, Joseph Beaver, who gathered some of Larin-Garcia's belongings and bought him a bus ticket to Florida under a fake name.

A Riverside County District Attorney's Office investigator, Charles Cervello, testified that police tracked Larin-Garcia to a bus station in Indio, where they arrested him soon before his bus was scheduled to depart.

The first trial

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao opened the first trial last November characterizing Larin-Garcia as an executioner who shot Campos Rivera during a drug deal gone bad, then the other three as they sped away through a residential neighborhood.

"They didn't stand a chance," Paixao then told jurors. "All four were executed. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia is the executioner."

Dolan, the defense attorney, questioned the integrity of the investigation, saying his client wasn't the only person who left the crash alive, but the only who was found.

"One person left the scene. That person is Mr. Olvera," Dolan told jurors last year.

From there, jurors heard months of testimony on autopsies, an undercover jailhouse interview with the defendant, police questioning of his relatives and testimony from the friend who bought him the bus ticket. Jurors and attorneys all visited the scene of the crash and inspected the remnants of the car.

But after the prosecution rested its case in late February, deliberations wore on for nearly two weeks when jurors announced they were "hopelessly deadlocked."

Soon before the announcement, jurors requested to review the transcripts of police interviewing Olvera and an undercover interview of Larin-Garcia in a jail cell soon after his arrest.

The judge declared a mistrial March 8, and the district attorney's office announced in response it would attempt to retry the case.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Jose Larin-Garcia goes on trial again