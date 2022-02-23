Palm Springs quadruple murder case: In final argument, defense says Larin-Garcia was framed

Jose Larin-Garcia, center, looks toward his family during a break in the final arguments of his trial in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

The defense attorney for the man charged in the 2019 Palm Springs quadruple homicide case argued during his closing statements Wednesday that the real killer is still at large and his client had been framed.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 22, of Cathedral City, has been on trial since November on murder charges for the four killings in the Demuth Park area on Feb. 3, 2019. He has pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Attorney John Patrick Dolan has maintained that a man who made comments on social media, purportedly taking credit for the killings days after the shootings, is the perpetrator.

John Olvera did make comments to people on social media attempting to claim responsibility for the killings, was questioned by police about those statements and took the stand during the trial. He disavowed those remarks during his testimony, saying that the statements were either lies or quotes from songs he liked that described violence.

The prosecution has "alleged four murders by this young man, and they have not proved that," Dolan said of Larin-Garcia. Adding that a man seen by police fleeing the scene was likely Olvera.

"The only person who should be held accountable for this is Olvera," Dolan told the jury.

Four people were found fatally shot late Feb. 3, 2019: Carlos Campos Rivera, 25; Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17.

Police received several reports of shots fired and found Campos Rivera dead on Canon Drive, while Montgomery, Duarte Raya and Garcia were found fatally shot in a green Toyota Corolla that had crashed into a brick wall in the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road, a few blocks away.

Larin-Garcia did not testify during the trial.

Defense Attorney John Dolan makes final arguments in the case against Jose Larin-Garcia in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Dispute over shell casings

A second claim Dolan advanced to emphasize his case that his client was framed was a plastic bag later found in Larin-Garcia's car that contained a shell casing matched those found in the car where the three teens were fatally shot. While each of the four victims were shot twice, amounting to eight shots, only seven casings were found at the crime scenes.

The eighth, Dolan said, was planted in Larin-Garcia's car to frame him: "They didn’t know who did this. They had to start building a case on someone, they built a case on Mr. Larin-Garcia."

Dolan said that prosecutors had failed during the trial to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Larin-Garcia was the shooter, in part, because they provided little motive for him to have committed the killings.

Prosecutors said the killings were the result of a drug deal gone bad: Montgomery had arranged to sell pills to Campos Rivera, and Larin-Garcia had gone along with Montgomery, Duarte Raya and Garcia to complete the transaction.

Jose Larin-Garcia, center, looks toward his family during a break in the final arguments of his trial in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

But there apparently were no eyewitnesses to the shootings. Neighbors called police when they heard shots, saw the Toyota speeding down the road and saw the bodies in it after it crashed.

A witness testified that a man fitting Larin-Garcia's description was in the car with Garcia, Duarte Raya and Montgomery prior to the shootings. Text messages showed that Montgomery had negotiated a drug sale with Campos Rivera soon before they arrived at his home.

Police did not recover the gun used in the killings. They did, however, find an empty gun case and ammunition in Larin-Garcia's home. Dolan insisted in his closing arguments that there was not conclusive evidence that the casings at the scene matched a casing found in the gun case in Larin-Garcia's bedroom.

Dolan told the jury that Olvera was the fifth passenger in the car, while the prosecution has maintained there were only four people in the vehicle: Larin-Garcia, Montgomery, Garcia and Duarte Raya.

Dolan claims Olvera was in the rear middle seat and Larin-Garcia in the passenger rear seat and was able to roll out of the vehicle before becoming the fifth victim.

Dolan sought to persuade jurors that prosecutors lacked evidence and sought to influence them with "inflammatory" language, such as calling Larin-Garcia an "executioner" and "assassin."

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao added to those descriptions as she concluded her closing arguments Wednesday. "I’m asking you to hold [Larin-Garcia] accountable for the mass murder of Feb. 3, 2019," Paixao told the jurors.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao makes final arguments in the case against Jose Larin-Garcia in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Prosecutor: 'A calculated decision to end their lives'

Paixao started her closing argument on Tuesday and finished Wednesday by summarizing a case that she has built since providing her opening statements: that Larin-Garcia killed the four with cold calculation and attempted to flee before he could be arrested.

Police found Larin-Garcia hiding under a truck a few blocks away from where the Toyota had crashed. He had removed his shoes and jacket and said to police when asked if he was alright: "No, I'm not ok, I just witnessed a murder."

Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Video evidence played for the jury during the trial captured him running down the hall of the hospital toward the exit.

He then went to the home of a friend, Joseph Beaver Jr. Police later found that Beaver had worked with Larin-Garcia's mother to gather Larin-Garcia's belongings and purchase him a bus ticket under a false name to Florida. Larin-Garcia was arrested at the Indio Greyhound station on Feb. 4.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao makes final arguments in the case against Jose Larin-Garcia in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Paixao emphasized in her closing statement that Larin-Garcia had been exhibiting aggressive behavior days before the shooting. One witness, Keven Martinez, testified that days before the fatal shootings, he and Larin-Garcia had driven around the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood on the north side of Palm Springs. Larin-Garcia had a gun on his lap and had threatened to kill someone, Martinez said.

Dolan disputed that testimony in his closing, saying that Martinez, in exchange for his testimony, had been granted immunity by the district attorney's office for other crimes they were considering charging him with (in unrelated cases).

Paixao said that regardless of the short amount of time Larin-Garcia had to commit all four killings, the quantity of the killings indicated he did them deliberately and without remorse.

"How do we know it was deliberate? Because he kept doing it," Paixao said. "Each one was a calculated decision to end their lives."

Dolan expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, adding his client is among those who had been victimized in this case.

"Your heart has to go out to these families," Dolan told jurors. "Four families lost their children. Let's not make it a fifth tragedy for a fifth family. Do not convict him on this paucity of evidence."

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs quad murders: Defense says Jose Larin-Garcia was framed