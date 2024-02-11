Palm Springs rental assistance program gains another $1 million in funding

Several months after setting up a rental assistance program that’s already brought aid to roughly 200 local households, the Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved another $1 million in funding for the initiative.

The tenant-based rental assistance, or TBRA, program first gained approval from the council in September. It's open to any residents making less than 80% of the area’s median income, or roughly $52,000 for a single person in Riverside County per state data, who can demonstrate financial hardship and a risk of experiencing homelessness.

The TBRA program has proven popular in Palm Springs: Since its creation, 202 households have gained funding, including 46 at risk of eviction, and the initial $1 million earmarked for the program has been spent. Most of the funding was used on rental assistance, while a far smaller share supplemented utility bills.

Several residents who gained money from the program wrote comments submitted to the council last week in support of the program and describing their own experiences. Latrisha Powe, a disabled veteran, said the funding allowed her and her 8-year-old son to avoid further housing insecurity following their move back to California.

“I thank the Lord for this program because I thought that my son and I would have to be in motels until we found housing and/or received assistance from the VA,” she wrote.

What the council said

The council largely commended the program while supporting the one-time funding on Feb. 8, though its members also said they hope to see more data following up on how participants were doing several months out from the assistance.

Councilmember Christy Holstege noted nearly half of households participating in the TBRA program had a family member working in the hospitality industry, adding she would like to better understand the demographic breakdowns.

Mayor Pro Tem Ron deHarte also asked about efforts to follow up on the status of those who participated, and Ariel Tolefree-Williams, the city’s housing services administrator, said the city is currently working on a survey to gather initial feedback, with about 50 responses so far.

Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein added the idea of the program was not long-term help, but rather a tool for people facing an immediate risk of losing their housing. The program covers up to four months of unpaid rental bills or up to three months of prospective rent.

“The idea is that four months really should be the limit, and they should be back on their feet,” Bernstein said, adding more data will help for decisions on additional funding in the future.

Bernstein also said he wanted “to make sure that we aren’t just subsidizing utilities” through the program, echoing a point raised by Holstege. They discussed spreading the word about other discount programs offered by utility providers and working with them to expand such programs.

With the second batch of funding approved, the program should see more activity soon: Tolefree-Williams told the council that about 35 people on the TBRA waitlist would receive notification once it reopens this week.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs council OKs another $1 million for rental assistance program