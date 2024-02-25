Palm Springs resident dies on Museum Trail; police encourage hikers to remain vigilant

A Saturday morning hike on Palm Springs' Museum Trail ended in tragedy for a local male resident, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Saturday, the Palm Springs Fire Department was dispatched in response to an emergency call from the Museum Trail involving a male hiker in critical condition. The trailhead of the Museum Trail is located in the back of the Palm Springs Art Museum parking lot.

The Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit, as well as the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, conducted recovery operations. Despite resuscitation efforts, the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity has not been released, but police say he was a Palm Springs resident.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, with a possible medical emergency being considered as the preliminary cause.

"Our community mourns the loss of a fellow resident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased," the Palm Springs Police Department said in a statement. "The community's safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to providing the necessary resources and information to help prevent such tragedies in the future."

In light of the tragedy, the Palm Springs Police Department encourages all hikers to remain vigilant about their health and safety while exploring trails. It is also a reminder of the importance of prompt emergency reporting to ensure immediate assistance when needed.

Hiking tips can be found on the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue's website.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs resident dies on Museum Trail Saturday morning