Palm Springs has seen four murders already in 2022. Police want the public's help

Palm Springs has seen a bloody start to the new year, with four murders reported through March 1. Police on Friday released more details about several recent investigations, and are seeking the public's assistance in two of the cases.

"This is not normal, no, we've had four homicides since the first of the year," said Lt. William Hutchinson. "Last year in total we had seven or eight, and we're already at number four."

A woman killed March 1 in what was likely a domestic violence situation has been identified as Ernestina Oropeza, 48. She died in the 1700 block of East Arenas Road after police received a report of a stabbing shortly before 10 p.m. that night. Miguel Hernandez Toscano, 65, is in custody and being held without bail on a felony murder count and three felony counts of willful cruelty to a child.

On Feb. 19, Elisa Dorsey, a 36-year-old Palm Springs resident, was found dead in the 600 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard, and her death was ruled a homicide, though authorities are withholding the exact cause.

On Feb. 25, Jermaine Hamilton, 45, from Cabazon, was killed in what police at first thought was a traffic collision in the area of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue that temporarily knocked out power in the area. Rescuers discovered he had been shot and died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking that anyone who might have information surrounding the murders of Dorsey or Hamilton to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

"We're looking for the public's help," said Hutchinson. He urged anyone who remembers seeing them the day they were killed, if they were with anybody else, or any other details that could help find their killers to contact police.

He said at this time, it appears both victims were not involved in a long-running feud between a gang in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates area where they were killed, and a gang less than a mile away in Sunrise Santiago Mobile Home Park area.

"What does fit a pattern with Mr. Hamilton is we've had several people the last two years who were shot and killed or just shot and survived," said Hamilton. "Some innocent people who were driving through an area where people are having this ongoing feud between the neighborhoods."

Janet Wilson can be reached @janetwilson66 or janet.wilson@desertsun.com

