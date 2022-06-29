Palm Springs woman who stabbed husband more than 140 times sentenced to 35 years for his death

PALM SPRINGS — When Palm Springs police officers responded to a call at an address on Anna Lane in February, they found the body of 62-year-old Melvin Weller lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

In a bedroom, they found his wife, Joan Burke, "conscious and alert," but silent. Investigators arrested Burke, alleging that she had fatally stabbed her disabled husband more than 140 times.

Four months later, Burke, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced her to 35 years in prison during a plea hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Prosecutors had initially charged Burke with first-degree murder after a grand jury indicted her last month.

The Palm Springs Police Department said Weller's stepson had found his stepfather's body on Feb. 11 as it lay on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. Family told investigators that Weller was physically disabled, as he struggled to walk and had poor grip strength.

Weller had filed to divorce Burke in December, according to court records.

Investigators say knives and a meat cleaver sat in the kitchen sink. There was blood splattered and smeared across the walls, kitchen cabinets and counters, which to investigators "made it obvious a violent struggle occurred," a village police report said.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office found that Weller was stabbed more than 140 times all over his body and was struck in the head with the meat cleaver.

Last week, defense attorney Craig Lawson filed a motion requesting that Burke be granted a one-week furlough to spend time with family, arguing that she likely will spend the remainder of her life in prison.

Suskauer denied the motion Tuesday.

Several of Weller's family members spoke during the sentencing hearing, court records show.

