Palm trees on fire lead to discovery of body near Phoenix home

A body was found after a fire was extinguished near a Phoenix home, police said.

A pair of palm trees caught on fire near the front yard of a home around 11:45 p.m. on July 30 near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police say. Phoenix fire officials said the fire did not extend to the home itself.

While en route to control traffic in the area, police were informed that a body of an adult man was found nearby. A death investigation is underway, police said.

The man's identity remains unknown, police say. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Sgt. Phil Krynsky said, and the death was separate from the fire. It is unknown what started the fire.

No further details were released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Body found near burning Phoenix palm trees