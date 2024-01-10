Palmer woman charged with manslaughter in girlfriend's death

Jan. 10—PALMER — A Palmer woman is facing manslaughter charges in the death of her girlfriend last week at a home they shared, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Palmer and Wasilla police arrested 29-year-old Emma L. Frankson on charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault in the death of 26-year-old Donna M. Jackson on Jan. 5, according to a Palmer Police Department release.

Police said the investigation began after they were called to a Palmer home on Jan. 3, found Jackson dead and saw indications that her death was suspicious.

Frankson initially told police that the pair, who had dated since November, were out drinking until late the night before and she then found Jackson dead and called 911, according to a sworn affidavit filed by Palmer police detective Matthew Moore. Investigators made the arrest after friends of Frankson shared information she provided that suggested she may have caused Jackson's death, the affidavit said.

Police, after obtaining a warrant, recorded a phone conversation during which Frankson said she asked Jackson not to wake others in the house but she "started being loud" before they had sex, Moore wrote.

Frankson said she put her hands over the other woman's mouth until she lost consciousness and then left her, the affidavit said. She said she didn't check on Jackson until later, when she found her dead, it said.

Frankson did not answer questions after being taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Frankson is being represented by the state public defender agency but had not been assigned an attorney as of Wednesday. She remained jailed at Hiland Mountain Correction Center.