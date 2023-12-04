What was Palmetto Bowl crowd cheering about?

I was born in South Carolina. I was raised with central Christian values — love your neighbor as you do yourself. We were told that meant everyone. The Golden Rule is central to many world religions.

So what a shock to see that a man who only cares about himself was cheered by many at halftime of the Palmetto Bowl. Some boos were heard, but the loudest were the cheers.

Cheers for whom? For what? The man who tried to overthrow the democratic process, refusing to accept the will of all of us, the people. The man who wants to convince Americans that our votes were unfairly counted. This is not true. The count was examined several times through bipartisan committees, and minor errors were found. The election was fair.

He tells you he is a victim. No, the victims are those of you who cheered for a man who conned you into believing he cares for you. He cares for himself alone. He methodically says hateful things about anyone who does not believe in his con and throws them under the bus.

Those of you who cheered endorsed a man who has no plans for your small business, your children's education, a woman's healthy pregnancy, your health care or paycheck. All he promises is vengeance; all he wants is to tear up the Constitution.

He says the most vile things about people he doesn’t even know. My parents would have grounded me for saying such things; wouldn't yours?

This is not the South Carolina I was born into. Is this who you want your children to obey? I hope not.

I want to thank the dissenters. They give me hope. Keep in mind if this man were to be reelected and you booed, you would go to jail.

For the boo-ers, thank you. For you I repeat the South Carolina motto, Dum spiro, spero, ”While I breathe, I hope.”

The Rev. Dr. Gayle Baldwin

Seneca

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Cheers to those in Palmetto Bowl crowd who booed